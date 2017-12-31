Indian Arrows goalie Dheeraj decides not to extend contract with AIFF; to explore foreign options

Bengaluru, December 31: Indian Arrows goalkeeper and India's FIFA Under-17 World Cup star Dheeraj Singh has decided to explore options in foreign clubs after his contract with the All India Football Federation expired on Sunday (December 31).
Dheeraj, who delivered stunning performances for the India U-17 team, has decided not to extend his contract with the AIFF. While Dheeraj is open to extending his contract till the end of the season, the AIFF allegedly want him to sign a three-year extended deal with them.
"It didn't make sense for Dheeraj to be tied down by another contract for three years to the AIFF. He wants to trial abroad and try his luck on foreign soil," his agent, Anuj Kichlu, told the Times of India.
The AIFF offered him the same contract as the rest of the squad members and thereby did not draft an agreement till the end of the season.
Dheeraj has offers in the senior team of Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC and David Moyes-coached West Ham United in the Premier League. That apart, MLS side Toronto FC are also looking to sign him.