Deschamps: No excuses, France can do better after struggling with system

Stockholm, September 6: Didier Deschamps acknowledged France can do better after struggling in a new system during their 1-0 victory over Sweden on Saturday (September 5).
France were set up in a 3-4-3, with Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann deployed in attack by Deschamps, but they failed to work cohesively.
Mbappe scored with Les Bleus' only shot on target of the game in the 41st minute, while Griezmann missed from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time in Solna.
While Deschamps was not expecting France to produce a well-oiled display, he admitted there was plenty of room for improvement.
"We worked on the system this week. It wasn't all perfect and I knew everything wasn't going to be great. It's a new system. We can do better, especially in the attacking phase," Deschamps told M6.
"They were playing a 4-4-2 and it's a difficult system to counter. But it's a good back-to-school game, taking into account the fitness of the players."
France suffered a 2-1 loss to Sweden at the Friends Arena during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and Deschamps feels it is a tricky place to play.
He also thought the physical condition of his squad and the involvement of inexperienced players like Dayot Upamecano and Leo Dubois also played a part in the disjointed performance.
"It's never easy here – we remember the last time," said Deschamps.
"I'm not looking for an excuse, but you have to take into account the fitness levels, the lack of benchmarks for some, like Upamecano. But it ended with a win, which is always a good reward."