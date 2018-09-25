Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Didier Deschamps wins FIFA Best Men's Coach award

By
France coach Didier Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps

London, September 25: Didier Deschamps has won the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after leading France to World Cup glory.

Deschamps was included on a three-man shortlist and saw off competition from former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and the coach of beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, Zlatko Dalic.

Deschamps was criticised in the build-up to Russia 2018 for his perceived negative tactics, but after a sluggish group stage he guided his team to victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages before beating Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final.

He inherits the award from 2017 winner Zidane, who left Madrid after guiding them to a third consecutive Champions League in May. Zidane had finished second the prior year, as Claudio Ranieri won the award for Leicester City's shocking Premier League title run.

Dalic, meanwhile, was included on the shortlist after leading Croatia past Denmark and Russia on penalties and England in regular time before falling to Deschamps' France in the final.

The honor is Deschamps' second ever individual coaching award as the Frenchman was previously recognised as Ligue 1 Coach of the Year in 2004 whilst in charge of Monaco.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue