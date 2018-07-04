FIFA World Cup: Diego Costa spotted trying to stop Spain teammate Koke from taking vital penalty

Moscow, July 4: After Germany's shocking exit from the group stage, the next biggest surprise of the tournament certainly befell when last ranked team of the FIFA World Cup, host nation Russia defeated Spain.
The La Roja came at the tournament with a star-studded squad and as one of the favourites to win the prestigious trophy. However, their run came to an end when they suffered a defeat in the penalty shootout after the 120 minutes encounter which resulted in 1-1 tie.
Russia converted all of their penalties whereas Spain's Koke and Iago Aspas missed from the spot as the 2010 champions bowed out of the tournament.
However, following the defeat an interesting video has surfaced now on the internet involving Spain manager Fernando Hierro and striker Diego Costa.
The footage from Spanish TV channel Cuatro appeared to show Costa questioning Hierro's decision to give Koke the third kick.
'Is he okay?’ Costa asked Hierro when Koke was selected.
And after following some moments of doubt between them finally, Koke came forward and suggested: 'Yes, I'm fine,' when asked by Hierro.
However, after Koke's penalty was saved by Afeenkev and Costa was seen gesturing towards Hierro allegedly saying "I told you". The duo later exchanged more words on the field.
Costa and Koke together play at Atletico, therefore, it is reasonable that the forward apprehends his teammate's calibre regarding taking the penalty and surely noticed something like a potential fatigue or lack of confidence in Koke which proved to be real at last.
Meanwhile, another Spanish player, Cesc Fabregas who won 2010 World Cup with La Roja also has questioned Koke's ability to take a penalty.
Th Chelsea midfielder who is currently involved in BBC's World Cup programme has insisted the spot-kick from Koke was one of the worst takes and absolutely, the goalkeeper read the player's position before the kick.
Cesc Fabregas said: "It’s not difficult for the goalkeeper. It's one of the worst penalties you can have. Not in the middle, but on the side, halfway."
