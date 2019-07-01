Football

Diego Godin joins Inter on three-year deal

By Opta
Milan, July 7: Inter confirmed the signing of former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.

Godin, 33, announced in May he would be leaving Atletico after nine seasons with the La Liga giants.

The Uruguay international's expected move to San Siro was confirmed by Inter on Monday (July 1).

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022," a statement from Inter read.

Godin became an Atletico great after joining the club from Villarreal in 2010.

He won La Liga, a Copa del Rey and two Europa Leagues with Atletico, while reaching two Champions League finals.

Godin joins an Inter side looking to rebuild under Antonio Conte, having finished fourth in Serie A last season but 21 points behind champions Juventus.

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
