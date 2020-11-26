Diego Maradona dies: Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores clash postponed

Buenos Aires, November 26: Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores clash against Internacional on Wednesday has been postponed following the death of Argentina legend Diego Maradona.
The former Boca player had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.
But on Wednesday, two weeks after being discharged, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced Maradona had died.
No cause of death was stated, but it has been reported he suffered a heart attack.
Eternas gracias. Eterno Diego. pic.twitter.com/SZVNOJnZ1j— Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde ) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 25, 2020
CONMEBOL, the governing body of the Copa Libertadores, announced the first leg of Boca's last-16 tie against Internacional will now be played on December 2, with the return leg scheduled for December 9.
Maradona first joined Boca in 1981 before moving to Barcelona the following year.
He went on to play for Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys before, in 1995, he returned to Boca, where he finished his playing days.
Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's passing.