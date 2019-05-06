Football

Maradona's Dorados de Sinaloa miss out on promotion from Ascenso MX

By
Diego Maradona
Dorados de Sinalo, managed by Argentina great Diego Maradona, succumbed to a 1-2 aggregate defeat to Atletico San Luis in Ascenso MX.

Mexico City, May 6: Diego Maradona's Dorados de Sinaloa failed to win the Ascenso MX Clausura and gain promotion to Liga MX after they were beaten by Atletico San Luis in Sunday's final.

With the scores level at 1-1 from the first leg, Atletico Madrid-backed San Luis clinched the victory in extra-time thanks to Unai Bilbao's effort, after the 90 minutes finished goalless.

Having lost to San Luis in the Apertura final, Maradona's side finished fifth in the Clausura in the second half of the campaign, before beating Sonora and Zacatecas in the play-offs.

But San Luis, who will gain promotion to Mexico's top flight having won both the Apertura and Clausura this season, again denied Argentina great Maradona, who took charge of Dorados in September.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
