Maradona leaves Dorados to focus on health

By Opta
Diego Maradona

Mexico City, June 14: Diego Maradona has stepped down as head coach of Mexican second division side Dorados due to health reasons.

Maradona leaves Dorados as the Argentina great prepares to undergo shoulder and knee surgery, it was announced on Thursday (June 13).

Former Argentina boss Maradona was appointed in September and departs the club after less than a year in charge.

"On doctor's advice he will dedicate his time to his health and have two operations, on his shoulder and his knee," Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla wrote on Twitter.

"We thank the entire Dorados family and we'll continue this dream another time."

Maradona – who had signed a three-year deal to become president of Belarusian outfit Dinamo Brest in May 2018 prior to joining Dorados – replaced Francisco Gomez.

The 58-year-old's Dorados missed out on promotion to Liga MX this season after succumbing to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Atletico San Luis last month.

Having lost to San Luis in the Apertura final, Dorados finished fifth in the Clausura in the second half of the campaign, before beating Sonora and Zacatecas in the play-offs.

But San Luis, who will gain promotion to Mexico's top flight having won both the Apertura and Clausura this season, again denied Maradona.

"Together we surprised the world," Dorados said in a tweet. "We showed that football is passion and heart.

"Thanks for everything boss. Get well and we'll see you soon."

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
