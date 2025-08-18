Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Djed Spence Signs New Long-Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur Following Successful Season Tottenham defender Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The 25-year-old aims to build on his breakthrough season in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 18:31 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur has secured a long-term commitment from defender Djed Spence, who joined the club from Middlesbrough in July 2022. Since then, the 25-year-old full-back has made 43 appearances and scored twice for Spurs. His journey to Tottenham was marked by helping Nottingham Forest return to the Premier League with a play-off final win over Huddersfield Town.

Spence's first Premier League start came in December 2024, where he contributed to a dominant 5-0 victory over Southampton. His first league goal followed in February during a 4-1 triumph at Ipswich Town, earning him a nomination for the Premier League's Player of the Month award. He also played a part in Tottenham's Europa League success last season.

Internationally, Spence has represented England up to the Under-21 level. His career also includes loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa, which have enriched his experience and development as a player. These experiences have contributed significantly to his growth on the field.

Spence expressed his aspirations: "I just want to keep playing well and reach a higher level. Everyone has trials and tribulations, but I'm a fighter. I always work hard, try my best, and come back from everything." He reflected on his past season as pivotal in his Premier League journey and aims to build on that success.

Thomas Frank celebrated his first league win as Tottenham's manager with a convincing 3-0 victory against Burnley. Spence shared his positive experience under Frank's leadership: "The new manager has been good with me, speaks to me a lot, gives me confidence." This supportive environment seems to be fostering Spence’s continued development.

Looking ahead, Spence is eager to maintain his form and achieve new milestones with Tottenham. His dedication and resilience are evident as he aims for further success in the upcoming seasons.