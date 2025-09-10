Football Domenico Tedesco Takes Over As Fenerbahce Manager After Jose Mourinho's Exit Domenico Tedesco has been confirmed as Fenerbahce's new manager following the departure of Jose Mourinho. Tedesco aims to improve the team's performance in the Turkish Super Lig after a disappointing season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Fenerbahce has appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new manager, succeeding Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was dismissed last month after Fenerbahce failed to reach the Champions League league phase for the first time since 2008-09. They were defeated 1-0 on aggregate by Benfica in the play-off round and are currently five points behind Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Tedesco, who previously managed Belgium, signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce. His tenure with Belgium ended in January after a series of poor results, including only two wins in his last ten games. Roberto Martinez replaced him as Belgium's manager. Tedesco's final match with Belgium was a 1-0 loss to Israel in the Nations League.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 after being dismissed by Roma. Under his leadership, Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig, trailing Galatasaray by 11 points. This marks only the second club where Mourinho has not secured a major trophy since his tenure at Porto began in 2002; Tottenham was the other club.

Tedesco's managerial career includes stints at clubs like Erzgebirge Aue, Schalke, Spartak Moscow, and RB Leipzig before he took over Belgium's national team. During his time with Belgium, he achieved an impressive start with a 13-game unbeaten streak and won half of his 24 matches (D6 L6).

The Belgian FA expressed disappointment over the national team's performance under Tedesco during the Nations League and Euro 2024, where they were eliminated by France in the last-16 stage. Despite these setbacks, Tedesco is set to lead Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor this Sunday in Istanbul.

As Tedesco takes charge of Fenerbahce, he faces the challenge of closing the gap with league leaders Galatasaray and securing success both domestically and internationally for the club.