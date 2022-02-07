Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Alexander Isak: Analyzing striker targets of Arsenal

Bengaluru, February 7: Arsenal heavily recruited during the last summer transfer window bringing smiles back to the faces of the Gooners but the January transfer window has been one to forget for the Gunners.
The north London club failed to make a single signing for their senior side during the winter transfer window and rather lost a great deal of their squad depth.
Mikel Arteta's decision to offload fringe and out of favour players in the middle of the season could come back to haunt him if the squad gets stretched by injuries or suspensions or possibly another outbreak of Covid 19.
The Gunners lost their best finisher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January as the Gabon international made his move to Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer.
Following his issues with Arteta and disciplinary issues, Aubameyang was stripped off Arsenal captaincy and his contract was terminated by the Gunners on the deadline day. Barcelona eventually snapped him up on a free transfer.
Arsenal managed to save the £350,000 per week wage of the 32-year-old but are now left with just two options up front in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.
Both Lacazette and Nketiah look destined to leave the Gunners in the summer with their contracts set for expiry and having not done enough to warrant new deals.
It is therefore imperative that the Gunners reinforce their attack in the summer and have been linked with several top strikers. Arsenal manager Arteta is reportedly looking for players under the age of 25 and has lined up a number of strikers as targets.
Arsenal missed out on Dusan Vlahovic as the Serb joined Juventus in January and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak now looks like the first-choice of Areta.
The 22-year-old Swedish international seems to be a brilliant fit for Arsenal considering his age and playing style. He is not the deadliest of strikers, but his pace and technical abilities make him an ideal Arsenal acquisition.
Lille striker Jonathan David has been another players strongly linked with a move to the Emirates. He is also 22 years of age and also looks like a striker who has a bit of everything.
The Canada international can operate anywhere across the front three and his goal-scoring record has been certainly better than that of Isak.
However, the striker suited the most for Arsenal will be Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He is 24 years of age right now and also has his best days ahead of him.
The best aspect about the Everton hitman is he is Premier League proven and has already shown that he is a brilliant finisher.
The England international has struggled with injuries this season but has still impressed when he has been fit. In our opinion, Calvert-Lewin would be the safest bet of Arsenal.