Donny Van de Beek could make Premier League switch in January - Good call from the struggling midfielder?

Kolkata,
October
6:
Struggling
Manchester
United
star
midfielder
Donny
van
de
Beek
could
be
available
for
a
January
transfer
with
Erik
ten
Hag
reportedly
deeming
the
Dutch
midfielder
surplus
to
requirements.
The former Ajax manager has given a fresh life to struggling players under the previous Old Trafford regime.
Diogo
Dalot,
Marcus
Rashford,
and
Anthony
Martial
are
some
of
the
prime
examples.
Van
de
Beek
was
also
expected
to
be
on
this
list
with
the
central
midfielder
excelling
most
during
his
Ajax
days
under
the
tutelage
of
Ten
Hag.
However, it is ruoured that the new boss has been left unimpressed by his former player so far and has instructed the board to asses any suitable January offer for him.
Leicester City reportedly have been alerted by this stance and as per rumors, a January bid could be expected from their end. However, it is understood that the Foxes will offer a similar deal to Everton as last season.
The relegation battlers will reportedly look for a loan deal with an option-to-buy transfer.
Struggles
so
far
The 25-year-old has been with United since the 2020/21 season but has played just 1855 minutes across 53 appearances in all competitions so far. The arrival of the former boss has not changed that part with him struggling for minutes once again during the early months of the season.
Van
de
Beek
has
played
just
19
minutes
so
far
this
season
and
is
yet
to
start
a
competitive
game
which
speaks
volumes
about
his
struggle.
Good option?
Considering the talent and age bracket Van de Beek should play more and an exit from Old Trafford could help his development. It could be good for him to again start from scratch and getting a move to sides like Leicester City could reclaim his lost status.
Considering the uncertain future of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, the Manchester United midfielder could be the central figure in the Leicester City team and it could provide him a good platform to perform.