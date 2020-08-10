Football
Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links

By Pti
Dortmund, Aug 10: England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday.

Dortmund "plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc said at a training session.

Sancho has been heavily linked with United in the offseason after the club qualified for next season's Champions League. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 21:02 [IST]
