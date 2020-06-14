Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mertens moves clear of Hamsik to become Napoli's all-time leading scorer

By Rob Lancaster

Naples, June 14: Dries Mertens moved clear of Marek Hamsik at the top of Napoli's all-time scoring list with his 122nd goal for the club on Saturday (June 13).

The Belgium international clinically finished a swift counter-attacking move to bring his side level at 1-1 in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter.

His equaliser in the 41st minute, set up by Lorenzo Insigne's square pass, cancelled out Christian Eriksen's early opener at the San Paolo.

Mertens matched Hamsik's career tally of 121 for the Italian club with the only goal in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Barcelona on February 25.

The 32-year-old, who joined from PSV in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the season but is expected to sign a new deal to continue his career with Napoli.

Mertens passed Diego Maradona (115) to move into second spot on the list last year. His effort against Inter takes his tally for the season in all competitions to 13.

More DRIES MERTENS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MLL 0 - 4 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue