Dries Mertens transfer outcome could lead Chelsea to three alternatives

Bengaluru, May 27: Frank Lampard has been dealt with the first blow of the summer transfer window. His one free transfer option is set to go out the window with Dries Mertens set to stay with Napoli.
The Napoli striker was targeted by Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of his current deal in summer and talks were going smoothly. But they now have been dealt a blow with Mertens likely to extend his current contract with Napoli. The 33-year-old will sign a £140,000-a-week contract and receive a £2.2million signing-on bonus on top of it.
Although it does not completely rule out Chelsea or any other club from signing him in the summer, Lampard is likely to shift his attention elsewhere as it would not be on a free deal.
But there are still players who are available on free transfer in the Summer and here are three alternatives Chelsea should consider:
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)
The 33-year-old is likely to move on from PSG after Mauro Icardi settled in the side as the first choice. He has not featured in a lot of games this season, starting just seven times in Ligue 1, and scoring four goals. PSG are unlikely to offer him new terms.
Atletico reportedly are keen on his service but his high wage structure could be a bundling block. Chelsea meanwhile could pounce on the opportunity. Cavani although is not a versatile attacker like Mertens but is a proven goalscorer over his career. He could well be a temporary fix.
Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)
Gotze's contract is set to end in June and Dortmund are unwilling to offer the player a new contract. He has endured a pretty rough time since the return to Signal Iduan Park from Allianz Arena.
Earlier his metabolic illness kept him out for more than four months, and since then he has lacked the flair and x-factor in his game. But he still possesses the incredible ability and can play across both wings and at No. 10. He could be the perfect addition on a cheap deal in Summer, given he serves Lampard's versatile attacker criteria. If Lampard can get the best out of him, he could well be suited to the fluid attacking football.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)
Having impressed massively last season, the Scottish winger has had a relative low-key output this term with one goal, four assists in PL. However, his ability still should not be questioned. He is set to be a free agent in Summer having agreed to leave the Cherries due to contract issues.
Clubs like Arsenal, Spurs all are behind him but Chelsea's probable chance of getting the Champions could work in their favour if Lampard persists on with him. The 26-year-old has real pace and can play along the front line to give Lampard some versatility and an attacking option like Mertens.