DSport to broadcast I League matches

Bengaluru, November 14: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt Ltd to broadcast the I League on DSport starting from 2019-20 season.
The 13th I League featuring 11 teams and 110 matches is scheduled to start from November 30.
Chennai City FC are the reigning I League champions, having won their maiden title by pipping East Bengal to the post in the final round of matches.
Separately, AIFF have commissioned Instat Limited - an Ireland based company to produce feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport.
Instat will produce all 110 I League games with an 8-camera setup. AIFF's agreement with Instat Limited will run for three years.
The I League for past two seasons was shown on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I League clubs, the AIFF & FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production.
''I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited's expertise in producing live telecast of I League matches on DSport. The eight camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal," said AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.
