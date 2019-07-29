Football
Jesus reveals Duarte's joining Milan from Flamengo

By Opta
Leo Duarte

Milan, July 29: Leo Duarte is set to join Serie A side AC Milan after Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed "it's all done".

Flamengo defender Duarte has been linked to Milan and Italian rivals Roma after impressing for the Brazilian club.

But Milan are poised to complete a reported €11million deal for Duarte on a five-year contract.

"I'm sure Duarte will become a Milan player, it's all done," Jesus told Radio Brasil following Sunday's 3-2 win over Botafogo.

"He's preparing for his move to Europe. I wish him all the best."

Duarte has made almost 100 appearances for Flamengo since debuting in 2016, with the 23-year-old centre-back scoring two goals.

He is set to become the latest player to swap Flamengo for Milan following Lucas Paqueta's €35m transfer in January.

It has been a busy off-season for Milan, who appointed Marco Giampaolo as head coach after Gennaro Gattuso's departure.

Milan have signed Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic, while the likes of Ignazio Abate, Cristian Zapata and Riccardo Montolivo all departed at the end of their contracts.

With Patrick Cutrone reportedly on the verge of joining Wolves, Milan are close to signing Lille forward Rafael Leao and Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa.

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
