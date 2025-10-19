Football Dundee Shocks Celtic With 2-0 Defeat In Scottish Premiership Match In a surprising turn of events, Dundee defeated Celtic 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Despite dominating possession, Celtic failed to convert chances, marking a significant upset. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

Celtic experienced a surprising 2-0 loss to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership. The match, delayed by fan protests against Celtic's board, saw Kelechi Iheanacho hit the post early on with a long-range shot. Dundee took the lead after 18 minutes when Clark Robertson scored from Cameron Congreve's precise corner. This early goal set the tone for the rest of the match.

Despite dominating possession with 87.1% after halftime, Celtic struggled to convert their control into goals. They managed only two shots on target from nine attempts. Brendan Rodgers' team was unable to break through Dundee's solid defence, which effectively neutralised any threats from the visitors throughout the game.

Dundee's second goal came during first-half stoppage time. A quick counter-attack led to Congreve crossing for Joe Westley, whose flick deflected off Cameron Carter-Vickers and into the net. This doubled Dundee's advantage and further frustrated Celtic, who were already trailing by one goal.

Celtic thought they had a chance to come back when awarded a penalty in the 70th minute due to a handball. However, VAR overturned this decision upon review. Later, Reo Hatate nearly scored in the 77th minute, but Luke Graham cleared his attempt off the line, leaving Celtic five points behind league leaders Hearts.

This defeat marked Celtic's first loss at Dundee since September 1988 across all competitions. Previously, they had won 28 out of their last 36 visits there. The result ended their longest unbeaten away run against any club in their history.

For Dundee, this win was significant as it broke a streak of 46 games without victory against Celtic in all competitions since May 2001. Congreve was instrumental in this success, providing his fourth assist of the Premiership season—the highest in Scotland’s top division.

Dundee's triumph over Celtic not only ended a long-standing winless streak but also showcased their ability to capitalise on key moments during the match. Despite being under pressure for much of the game, they remained resilient and took advantage of their opportunities effectively.

The outcome leaves Celtic needing to regroup and reassess their strategies as they aim to close the gap with Hearts at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Dundee will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures.