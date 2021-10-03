Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa reign supreme

Awards galore
The win means that FC Goa becomes the fourth team from Goa to lift the trophy and the first ISL team to do so.
Bedia was declared the Player of the Tournament whilst Naveen Kumar bagged the Golden Glove award.
Youngsters to the fore
With four players missing due to international commitments and Jorge Ortiz out of the scheme of things due to an injury sustained earlier this campaign, it was again the youngsters that Ferrando called upon to deliver alongside three foreign stars.
And deliver, they did.
Rolling trophies
The Gaurs along with two rolling trophies of the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy was also awarded the President's Cup for permanent keeping.
The 130th Durand Cup came to its climactic culmination in front of 34,000 fans and it could not have got bigger than this!
Full list of awards
Here goes the full list of awards of the 130th Durand Cup.
Champions: FC Goa - INR 40 Lacs
Runners-up: Mohammedan Sporting Club - INR 20 Lac
Golden Glove: Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - INR 1 Lac
Golden Boot : Marcus Joseph (Mohammedan Sporting Club) - INR 1 Lac
Golden Ball: Eduardo Bedia (FC Goa) - INR 1 Lac
Losing Semi-Finalists:
1. FC Bengaluru United - INR 5 Lac
2. Bengaluru FC - INR 5 Lac