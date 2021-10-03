Football
Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa reign supreme

By
FC Goa
The Gaurs become the first ISL team to lift the Durand Cup

Bengaluru, October 3: FC Goa clinched their maiden Durand Cup crown, beating sentimental favourites Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in the final at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with skipper Edu Bedia netting the all-important winner in the 15th minute of extra time.

The two sides could not score in the regulation time and it required extra time to break the deadlock.

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, FC Goa were looking to bring home an early silverware which was very evident from the words of Bedia and coach Juan Ferrando in the pre match presser and they did precisely that.

For the records it was the first silverware for Spaniard Ferrando since he took over the Gaurs who became the first ISL club to lift the coveted trophy.

Ferrando's men, however, had overcome a strong challenge from a young-looking Bengaluru FC side to seal their place in the showcase event courtesy of a victory on penalties.

Whilst the focus of the Gaurs has largely been on improving the team on all fronts with the help of competitive games in the Durand Cup, the mindset seems to have changed after getting the hands on the coveted trophy.

For two-time champions Mohammedan Sporting, who were the sentimental favourites, it was their sixth appearance in the finals of the oldest tournament in the country as well as the whole of Asia while the Goan outfit were playing their first finals.

The tournament was held initially without fans due to the raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, with the tournament organisers allowing 50 per cent attendance from the second semifinal featuring FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, it was a spectacle with spectators to behold at the famed venue formerly knowm as the Salt Lake Stadium.

It is for the second successive time that Kolkata is hosting the event after the premier tournament moved from its traditional base of New Delhi in 2019.

Kolkata will now be home for the tournament for the next five more years. The tournament saw 16 teams including five Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, -- FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC -- divided into four groups with the the top two making it to the quarterfinals.

The all-ISL semifinal featuring FC Goa and Bengaluru FC literally set the tempo for the finals and on a Super Sunday it was a case of flair prevailing over experience.

Football is alive and kicking... That is the message one got from Goa's triumph! Way to go Gaurs!

Awards galore

Awards galore

The win means that FC Goa becomes the fourth team from Goa to lift the trophy and the first ISL team to do so.

Bedia was declared the Player of the Tournament whilst Naveen Kumar bagged the Golden Glove award.

Youngsters to the fore

Youngsters to the fore

With four players missing due to international commitments and Jorge Ortiz out of the scheme of things due to an injury sustained earlier this campaign, it was again the youngsters that Ferrando called upon to deliver alongside three foreign stars.

And deliver, they did.

Rolling trophies

Rolling trophies

The Gaurs along with two rolling trophies of the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy was also awarded the President's Cup for permanent keeping.

The 130th Durand Cup came to its climactic culmination in front of 34,000 fans and it could not have got bigger than this!

Full list of awards

Full list of awards

Here goes the full list of awards of the 130th Durand Cup.

Champions: FC Goa - INR 40 Lacs

Runners-up: Mohammedan Sporting Club - INR 20 Lac

Golden Glove: Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - INR 1 Lac

Golden Boot : Marcus Joseph (Mohammedan Sporting Club) - INR 1 Lac

Golden Ball: Eduardo Bedia (FC Goa) - INR 1 Lac

Losing Semi-Finalists:

1. FC Bengaluru United - INR 5 Lac

2. Bengaluru FC - INR 5 Lac

Comments

Story first published: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 20:36 [IST]
