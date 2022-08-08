Football
Durand Cup 2022: Schedule, Results, Teams, Groups, Points Table, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Durand Cup 2022 to kick off on August 16 (Image Courtesy: Durand Cup Twitter)
The Durand Cup 2022 will kick off with the group stage fixtures on August 16 and the oldest football tournament in Asia will be played across four venues in three cities.

The 131st edition of Durand Cup, which is set to be the first edition played after recognition from the Asian Football Confederation, will feature 20 teams including the 11 Indian Super League teams that were mandated to participate in the tournament.

Apart from the 11 ISL clubs, the 2022 Durand Cup will also feature five teams from the second division, I-League and traditional four teams from the Indian Armed Forces.

The 20 teams are divided into four groups of five teams each. In the group stage, each team will play the four other teams of their respective group in single round robin fixtures with two table-toppers proceeding to the quarterfinal.

As for groups, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan and Indian Air Force are in Group A, while the rivals from Kolkata East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan have been drawn in Group B along with Indian Navy, Rajasthan United and Mumbai City FC.

Southern rivals Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC are in Group C alongside NEROCA, TRAU and Army Red, while Group D consists of Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Army Green and Sudeva Delhi.

Group A and Group B will play their group stage matches in Kolkata, across two venues - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Group C will play their matches in Imphal at Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS), while Group D will play their fixtures in Guwahati at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).

While the group stage fixtures conclude on September 5, the knockout round dates and venues are yet to be revealed. But the tournament is expected to conclude on September 18.

Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Durand Cup 2022:

Durand Cup 2022 Teams and Groups

Group A B C D
Team 1 Bengaluru FC ATK Mohun Bagan Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC
Team 2 FC Goa East Bengal Army Red Kerala Blasters
Team 3 Indian Air Force Mumbai City FC Hyderabad FC NorthEast United
Team 4 Jamshedpur FC Rajasthan United NEROCA FC Army Green
Team 5 Mohammedan Indian Navy TRAU FC Sudeva Delhi
Durand Cup 2022 Venues

Kolkata: 27 Matches across Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Imphal: 10 matches in Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS).

Guwahati: 10 matches in Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).

Durand Cup 2022 Group Stage Schedule and Results

Date Fixture Group Time in IST Venue Result
August 16 Mohammedan vs FC Goa A 7 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 17 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Bengaluru A 2:30 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 17 NorthEast United vs Odisha FC D 5:30 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 18 Mumbai City vs Indian Navy B 3 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 18 NEROCA vs TRAU C 6 PM KLS, Imphal
August 19 FC Goa vs Indian Air Force A 3 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 19 Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters D 6 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 20 Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
August 20 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United B 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 21 NorthEast United vs Army Green D 3 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 21 Mohammedan vs Jamshedpur FC A 6 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 22 TRAU vs Hyderabad FC C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
August 22 East Bengal vs India Navy B 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 23 Odisha vs Kerala Blasters D 3 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 23 Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force A 6 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 24 Army Red vs NEROCA C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
August 24 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City B 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 25 Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi D 3 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 25 East Bengal vs Rajasthan United B 6 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 26 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
August 26 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa A 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 27 Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force A 3 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 27 NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters D 6 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 28 TRAU vs Army Red C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
August 28 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan B 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 29 Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United B 3 PM KBK, Kolkata
August 29 Odisha FC vs Sudeva Delhi D 6 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 30 NEROCA vs Hyderabad FC C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
August 30 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa A 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
August 31 Kerala Blasters vs Army Green D 3 PM IGAS, Guwahati
August 31 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy B 6 PM KBK, Kolkata
September 1 TRAU vs Chennaiyin FC C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
September 1 Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force A 6 PM KBK, Kolkata
September 2 NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi D 3 PM IGAS, Guwahati
September 2 Mohammedan vs Bengaluru FC A 6 PM VYBK, Kolkata
September 3 Army Red vs Hyderabad FC C 3 PM KLS, Imphal
September 3 East Bengal vs Mumbai City B 6 PM KBK, Kolkata
September 4 Army Green vs Odisha FC D 6 PM IGAS, Guwahati
September 5 Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy B 3 PM KBK, Kolkata
September 5 NEROCA vs Chennaiyin FC C 6 PM KLS, Imphal
Durand Cup 2022 Points Table

Group A

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Goals Points
1 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Indian Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Mohammedan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Goals Points
1 East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Mumbai City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Indian Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Rajasthan United 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Goals Points
1 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Army Red 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 TRAU FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 NEROCA FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Goals Points
1 Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Army Green 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 NorthEast United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Sudeva Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0

Top two teams after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock out round.

Note: Goals includes Goals Scored - Goals Conceded

If two teams or more are tied with same points, the progression to the next round will depend on 1) Goal Difference, 2) Head-to-head result, 3) Head-to-head goal difference, 4) Goals scored and, 5) the draw order.

Durand Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming

Durand Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming

The Durand Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports 18 1 SD & HD (English) and Sports 18 Khel (Hindi), while the live streaming of the tournament will be available on VOOTSelect.

Click to comments