Durand Cup 2022: Schedule, Results, Teams, Groups, Points Table, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Durand Cup 2022 Teams and Groups
|Group
|A
|B
|C
|D
|Team 1
|Bengaluru FC
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Chennaiyin FC
|Odisha FC
|Team 2
|FC Goa
|East Bengal
|Army Red
|Kerala Blasters
|Team 3
|Indian Air Force
|Mumbai City FC
|Hyderabad FC
|NorthEast United
|Team 4
|Jamshedpur FC
|Rajasthan United
|NEROCA FC
|Army Green
|Team 5
|Mohammedan
|Indian Navy
|TRAU FC
|Sudeva Delhi
Durand Cup 2022 Venues
Kolkata: 27 Matches across Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).
Imphal: 10 matches in Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS).
Guwahati: 10 matches in Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).
Durand Cup 2022 Group Stage Schedule and Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Time in IST
|Venue
|Result
|August 16
|Mohammedan vs FC Goa
|A
|7 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 17
|Jamshedpur FC vs FC Bengaluru
|A
|2:30 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 17
|NorthEast United vs Odisha FC
|D
|5:30 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 18
|Mumbai City vs Indian Navy
|B
|3 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 18
|NEROCA vs TRAU
|C
|6 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 19
|FC Goa vs Indian Air Force
|A
|3 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 19
|Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters
|D
|6 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 20
|Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 20
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United
|B
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 21
|NorthEast United vs Army Green
|D
|3 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 21
|Mohammedan vs Jamshedpur FC
|A
|6 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 22
|TRAU vs Hyderabad FC
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 22
|East Bengal vs India Navy
|B
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 23
|Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
|D
|3 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 23
|Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force
|A
|6 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 24
|Army Red vs NEROCA
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 24
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
|B
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 25
|Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi
|D
|3 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 25
|East Bengal vs Rajasthan United
|B
|6 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 26
|Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 26
|Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
|A
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 27
|Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force
|A
|3 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 27
|NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
|D
|6 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 28
|TRAU vs Army Red
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 28
|East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|B
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 29
|Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United
|B
|3 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|August 29
|Odisha FC vs Sudeva Delhi
|D
|6 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 30
|NEROCA vs Hyderabad FC
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|August 30
|Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
|A
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|August 31
|Kerala Blasters vs Army Green
|D
|3 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|August 31
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy
|B
|6 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|September 1
|TRAU vs Chennaiyin FC
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|September 1
|Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force
|A
|6 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|September 2
|NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi
|D
|3 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|September 2
|Mohammedan vs Bengaluru FC
|A
|6 PM
|VYBK, Kolkata
|September 3
|Army Red vs Hyderabad FC
|C
|3 PM
|KLS, Imphal
|September 3
|East Bengal vs Mumbai City
|B
|6 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|September 4
|Army Green vs Odisha FC
|D
|6 PM
|IGAS, Guwahati
|September 5
|Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy
|B
|3 PM
|KBK, Kolkata
|September 5
|NEROCA vs Chennaiyin FC
|C
|6 PM
|KLS, Imphal
Durand Cup 2022 Points Table
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FC Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jamshedpur FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Indian Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Mohammedan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|East Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mumbai City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Indian Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rajasthan United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Chennaiyin FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hyderabad FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Army Red
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|TRAU FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|NEROCA FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Kerala Blasters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Odisha FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Army Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|NorthEast United FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sudeva Delhi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top two teams after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock out round.
Note: Goals includes Goals Scored - Goals Conceded
If two teams or more are tied with same points, the progression to the next round will depend on 1) Goal Difference, 2) Head-to-head result, 3) Head-to-head goal difference, 4) Goals scored and, 5) the draw order.
Durand Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming
The Durand Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports 18 1 SD & HD (English) and Sports 18 Khel (Hindi), while the live streaming of the tournament will be available on VOOTSelect.