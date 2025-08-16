Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Football Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong beat Indian Navy to book Semifinal spot By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 19:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Shillong Lajong FC staged a thrilling comeback to beat Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the opening quarterfinal of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, sealing back-to-back semi-final appearances.

Vijay Marandi gave the Navy a first-half lead, but second-half strikes from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah turned the tide in favour of the home side.

Shillong Lajong vs Indian Navy - As It Happened

Chances were few until the 35th minute, when Navy went ahead. A long clearance by skipper Bhaskar Roy was controlled by Roshan Panna, who squared for Marandi. The forward showed composure to dribble past defenders and finish, his shot deflecting off the keeper before rolling into the net.

Both goalkeepers impressed soon after - Siwel Rymbai reacted sharply to deny a Sreyas header, while Roy made a diving save from Gladdy Kharbuli.

The hosts came out more aggressive after the break, with Sana rattling the crossbar and Stevenson heading over from close range. Just as Navy looked in control on the counter, Lajong found their breakthrough in the 69th minute.

Lyngdoh's curling cross from the left wing evaded everyone and dipped into the far corner, sparking hope for the home fans.

Ten minutes later, Lajong completed the turnaround. Sana, fouled by Novin Gurung inside the box, coolly converted from the spot to hand his side the lead. Despite a late surge from Indian Navy, Lajong held firm defensively to seal a 2-1 victory and reach their third Durand Cup semi-final, with the JLN Stadium crowd in full voice at the final whistle.