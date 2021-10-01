Durand Cup final 2021, FC Goa vs Mohammedan Sporting: Preview, Time, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Goa's path to final
The Gaurs sealed a place in the final overcoming a zealous young Bengaluru side on penalties. Naveen Kumar came up big once again in the penalty shootout, saving twice to help FC Goa seal a place in the final.
The semifinal clash headed to penalties after it finished 2-2 at the end of both 90 and 120 minutes. The drama though was not over by the time the two teams took their designated five spot kicks with the sides still tied at 4 each. In the end, Goa kept their nerves to edge out the Blues 7-6 in sudden death.
Mohammedan had it easy
On the other hand, century-old local favourites Mohammedan overcame FC Bengaluru United 4-2 to make it to their sixth finals of the iconic tournament.
Goals from Marcus Joseph, Faisal Ali, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Nikola Stojanovic made sure the Black Panthers quest for a third Durand title remained on course, despite a shock start to the game which saw FCBU talisman Pedro Manzi give his side the lead as early as 22sec into the game.
Test of character and skill
The final against Mohammedan will be a test of character and skill for the Gaurs, who have made it to the title clash of the tournament for the first time.
FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL -- reaching semifinals four times and finals twice in 7 seasons. They are also the holders of Super Cup and the Juan Ferrando coached side will be keen to start the season with a trophy in their bag.
Sentimental favourities
However, the job is easier said than done against the two-time Black Panthers, who are the sentimental favourites and will also have the home support.
Mohammedan were the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup and being the only club from the city, the Kolkata giants will be keen to leave a mark.