Durand Cup: Jameshedpur FC 1-0 FC Goa; Tapan’s strike gives JFC first win of the tournament

Kolkata, Aug 26: The young boys of Jamshedpur FC registered their first win of the ongoing Durand Cup 2022, thanks to an 84th-minute strike by substitute Tapan Halder in a Group A match against FC Goa here at Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) on Friday (August 26). Halder was also adjudged the player of the match for his winning goal.
Jamshedpur FC were deserving winners as they dominated the proceedings, particularly in the first half. They missed a penalty in the first half but got their result in the end. They were definitely the more enterprising of the two teams in the first half with Vinil Poojary leading the attack with some wonderful darting runs from the right.
From one such move in the 20th minute, Vinil squared to Keisan, whose dummy found Lalruatmawia in the clear inside the box on the left. The diminutive attacking winger let fly a crisp right footer which was headed towards goal but Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari brought off a crucial save.
JFC kept having the edge in the half but it remained goalless going into the halfway mark.
The second half began on a more even keen with Goa also finding their strappings. JFC coach Carlos Santamarina realised something needed to be done and effected a double change, bringing in Lenin Singh and Tapan Halder in the 53rd minute, in place of Kamlesh Singh Bisht and Nikhil Barla. In the 66th he replaced Keisan Singh with Sorokhaibam Meitei.
The changes began to pay dividends as in the 70th minute, Ruatmawia was deemed to have been brought down in the box and referee Srikrishna pointed to the spot. Vinil Poojary's kick was at a comfortable height and headed towards the right corner of the FCG goal, but Hrithik guessed right and brought off a comfortable save in the end to deny JFC.
Goa had a golden chance to go ahead in the 75th minute of the game when Nemil found Phrangki Buam with a wonderful through from midfield. It was one on one, but keeper Mohit Dhami came out in time making himself big and Buam struck the keeper from close.
Nemil then tried one from outside the box with his favoured left foot after creating some space, but it was way off target.
JFC finally broke the deadlock when Phijam Vikash Singh aimed at Tapan with a cross from the left. The JFC number 10, won the ball ahead of his marker, took a touch forward, and beat the keeper with his placement. Hrithik did get a heavy touch to the ball, but it trickled in between his outstretched legs. 84' lovely cross from 61, no 10 scores.
FCG gaffer Deggie Cardozo took out Nemil and brought on number 11 Davis Fernandes in the dying minutes in a final effort to salvage the game, but JFC were not to be denied on the day.
Both JFC and FCG have three points with one final game to go in the group for them.
