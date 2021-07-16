Milan target Dusan Tadic signs new Ajax deal

Amsterdam, July 16: Milan target Dusan Tadic will not be moving to San Siro, with the forward having agreed a new three-year deal with Ajax.
Ajax captain Tadic was reportedly close to a switch to the Serie A giants, who are back in the Champions League for the 2021-22 season after a second-place finish last term.
However, the 32-year-old has opted to stay in Amsterdam, penning a new deal keeping him at Ajax until June 2024.
It is a one-year extension on his previous contract, which was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Tadic joined Ajax from Premier League side Southampton in 2018 and went on to play a key role in the Dutch team reaching the Champions League semi-finals that season.
He scored 28 goals in the Eredivisie and added a further six in the Champions League proper, following three goals in Ajax's qualifiers.
Only Lionel Messi (12) and Robert Lewandowski (eight) scored more times than Tadic in UEFA's flagship competition in 2018-19, with his tally of four assists second to Kylian Mbappe and Jordi Alba (five). No player created more chances than the Serbian (37), who was eight ahead of his nearest rival in that regard (Toni Kroos, 29).
Tadic outscored his expected goals (xG) figure of 4.79, suggesting his finishing from certain situations was more proficient than would be expected. His standout performance came in a 4-1 last-16 win at Real Madrid, with the former Twente forward scoring a stunning effort and assisting two other goals.
In total, Tadic has played 149 competitive games for Ajax, scoring 76 times, and he was named Dutch footballer of the year in 2020-21 as he helped Ajax retain the title, with the previous season having been voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ajax's director of football Marc Overmars told the club's official website: "It is no secret that Dusan plays a very important role for the team.
"Both on and off the pitch, he is a real leader. So, it's fantastic that we can keep him at Ajax even longer."