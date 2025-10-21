Football East Bengal goalkeeper coach Sandip Nandy parts way after rift with Oscar Bruzon - Reason Explained By Sauradeep Ash Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 8:34 [IST]

Ahead of the AIFF Super Cup, East Bengal have been dealt with an internal issue as goalkeeping coach Sandip Nandy resigned amid controversial circumstances.

East Bengal have reached Goa for their AIFF Super Cup preparation, which starts from October 25. But after reaching Goa, Nandy, a former India custodian, came back to Kolkata claiming a massive rift with head coach Oscar Bruzon.

Nandy stormed back to Kolkata citing misbehaviour from Bruzon on Monday (October 20), and later, the club confirmed the departure as it said the goalkeeping coach 'mutually parted ways'.

What Happened?

The apple of dischord is the IFA Shield Final. On Saturday (October 18), East Bengal played Mohun Bagan in the final which went to the penalties. After 120 minutes, the Red and Gold Brigade replaced their starting goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill and fielded Debjit Majumder for the penalties. Debjit failed to save a single goal and Jay Gupta's miss ensured Mohun Bagan's victory.

After the match, Oscar publicly claimed that he changed goalkeeper due to advice from his staff, which is Nandy. As per the former India player, Oscar was angry with him following that, which continued two days after the final. Allegedly, Bruzon misbehaved with Nandy in front of the players in Goa, thus prompting the latter to immediately take a flight back home to Kolkata.

Sandip Nandy blasts Oscar Bruzon

Following his resignation, Sandip Nandy blasted the East Bengal head coach and accused the Spaniard for not providing healthy atmosphere at the club. He also accused the coach for 'discrimination', 'biased behaviour'.

"How could he insult me shouting and pressing me with the question whose instigation forced me to advice him to replace Gill by Majumder? Even after saying sorry to him, he did not care, mocking me that I am not capable of the goalkeeping coach's job. As I told him Good Morning in Goa, he kept on shouting at me in front of all the players," Nandy said to various Kolkata outlets.

He also accused Bruzon of destroying the club's atmosphere and said the results of his mismanagement will reflect soon. Bruzon's coaching portfolio was also questioned by him, who termed Bruzon as the worst coach he has ever seen in his life.

The resigned East Bengal goalkeeping coach also labelled Bruzon guilty of publicly demoralizing Debjit before the penalty shootout. Nandy claimed that Bruzon went to the player and told him to promise everyone at the bench that he would win them the tie-breaker, which increased the pressure significantly on the player.