Man United looking to sack Ruben Amorim? Who can replace Portuguese at Old Trafford?

Football East Bengal Stars Celebrate Durga Puja with Unique Emami Atta Idol at Kolkata Pandal By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 8:32 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

East Bengal players graced this year's Durga Puja celebrations, joining Emami Healthy & Tasty in a truly unique event centred around a Maa Durga idol sculpted entirely from Atta (wheat flour).

The presence of both the men's and women's teams highlighted not only their sporting achievements but also their connection to Kolkata's rich cultural traditions.

East Bengal FC Players Celebrate Together

The Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha pandal became a special stage this morning as star players from East Bengal's men's first team-Anwar Ali, Souvik Chakrabarti, and Mohammed Rashid-stood shoulder to shoulder with their women's team counterparts Fazila Ikwaput, Resty Nanziri, Maureen T. Okpala, Abena A. Opoku, Shrabani Murmu, and Birsi Oraon.

Despite hailing from different cultural backgrounds, their presence epitomized Durga Puja, which is known for its inclusivity beyond the bindings of Religion, Caste and Ethnicity.

"This is more than just a Pujo pandal with unique concept; it's an artistic marvel that celebrates the purity of the Pujo as well as the purity of our staple food - atta. It's a great occasion for us to collaborate with our champion women's team players, who are making the club and the country proud on the Asian stage," East Bengal's Souvik Chakrabarti said.

National team star Anwar Ali added, "As professional footballers, we always push our boundaries on the field, but today we are experiencing something that's profoundly cultural. Durga Pujo is a celebration of the strength of womanhood, and we are honored to share the stage with our women's team. It's inspiring to see Emami embrace inclusivity across genders and generations."

Women's team forward Fazila Ikwaput was touched by the cultural significance, "Being part of this event was truly a special experience. It's my first Durga Pujo. It fills me with great pride to think that I represent a club and a city with such a rich cultural legacy."

By participating in this heartfelt event, the Red and Gold brigade players helped amplify the message of community, devotion, and togetherness that defines Durga Puja in Kolkata, making this festival even sweeter for all in attendance.