Football East Bengal Triumph 1-0 Over Phnom Penh Crown in AFC Women's Champions League Opener

East Bengal FC's women's team opened their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Preliminary Stage Group E campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Phnom Penh Crown FC on August 25, 2025, at Cambodia's National Sports Complex.

Fazila Ikwaput's second-half strike proved the difference, positioning East Bengal one win away from the group stage.

Both teams traded chances in a competitive first half. Fazila nearly gave East Bengal the lead in the 42nd minute, but her goal was disallowed for offside, leaving the score level at halftime. Coach Anthony Andrews' side maintained their momentum after the break, with Fazila testing Phnom Penh's goalkeeper Chea Fariya in the 47th minute.

A minute later, Sulanjana Raul missed a shot from inside the box, and Sangita Basfore's long-range effort went wide in the 52nd minute.The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Resty Nanziri's precise cross found Fazila, who slotted the ball home from close range.

Phnom Penh Crown pushed for an equalizer but struggled to create clear chances. Their efforts were further hampered when Chea Fariya received a straight red card in stoppage time for a foul on Fazila.

With this emphatic win, East Bengal's women are now one step away from securing a historic spot in the AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage. Their next challenge comes against Hong Kong's Kitchee SC on August 31, where a victory will cement their place among Asia's elite. The Red and Gold Brigade is riding high on confidence, and with Fazila leading the charge, the future looks bright for this dynamic squad.