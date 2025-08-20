Inter Miami vs Tigres Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today’s Leagues Cup Match on TV and Online?

Football East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC 1-2 DHFC (FT) | Harbour Boys Reach Historic Final By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 0:50 [IST]

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025, AS IT HAPPENED: Diamond Harbour FC scripted a famous upset, beating East Bengal 2-1 to storm into the Durand Cup final.

Kortazar's spectacular bicycle kick gave DHFC the lead before Anwar Ali's thunderbolt made it 1-1. But ex-East Bengal forward Joby Justin struck late to seal a historic win for the 2020-founded club.

East Bengal hit the bar twice and saw Mirshad deny them repeatedly, but Diamond Harbour's resilience carried them over the line.

LIVE Feed

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 1-2 DHFC (Full-Time) It's full-time!! East Bengal lose!!! Would you believe it?!!! Diamond Harbour have done the unthinkable! They are in the final!!! FT: EBFC 1-2 DHFC (Anwar::Kotrazar, Joby Justin) East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 1-2 DHFC GOAAL!!! NO!!! Luca Majcen's shot has been ruled for an off-side! DHFC thought they were 3-1 up! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live Updates, Durand Cup: EBFC 1-2 DHFC (90+8) 8 minutes have been added on for stoppages!! Can East Bengal get an equaliser and force the game to penalties! Lot of work is needed to be done now! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 1-1 DHFC (87th Min) Kevin Sibille with a header!!! It's saved once again my Mirshad Michu!!!! What a save!! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 1-2 DHFC (82nd Min) GOOOAL!! Diamond Harbour have taken the lead!!! Joby Justin, former EB man has managed to get the ball inside the back of the net amidst the corwd! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Updates: EBFC 1-1 DHFC (80th Min) Just 10 minutes to go in the game and it's 1-1! Will we see a winner or will the dreaded penalties decide the fate of the match? East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live Updates: EBFC 1-1 DHFC (78th Min) Miguel hits the bar from long-range!! He had all the space and time from outside the box, Mirshad gave it up but the woodwork came to the rescue! Lucky for DHFC! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live Updates: EBFC 1-1 DHFC (75th Min) Mohammed Rashid's inclusion has also injected fresh air in EB's midfield as they keep on creating chances after chances. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (72nd Min) Mohammed Rashid is coming on for East Bengal. Just seconds before East Bengal's penalty appeal was turned down by the referee. EB keep up the pressure game! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 1-1 DHFC (66th Min) WHAT A STRIKE FROM Anwar Ali!!! He found space in the middle and launched an unstoppable shot past Mirshad Michu to make it 1-1!!! This a shot from at least 35 yards!!! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC: EBFC 1-0 DHFC (65th Min) GOOAAAL!!!! Oh my God!!! Diamond Harbour break the deadlock!!! Kortazar with a brilliant bicycle kick!! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour: EBFC vs DHFC (62nd Min) Diamantakos with a free-kick and his low powerful shot was nicely grabbed by Mirshad! EB keep up the pressure game. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Updates: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (60th Min) Diamond Harbour make three changes, which includes DHFC's midfield general Holicharan Narzary. Fresh legs for the away side! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (56th Min) Aggressive from East Bengal! They are pressing men forward in numbers but Mirshad is also giving his all to keep everything out of harm's way. DHFC chasing shadows now. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (53rd Min) What a miss!!!! Diamantakos should be scoring from that position!! A glancing header found the unmarked Greek forward and he jumps to only head it wide!!! This should've been a goal!! Another chance goes begging! East Bengal FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (50th Min) Diamantakos finds himself unmarked and from a tight angle and he drags it wide!!! Maybe a pass would've done the trick? East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (49th Min) East Bengal start proceedings with their possession game but whenever DHFC find the ball, they are equally threatening. EB vs DH, Durand Cup Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (47th Min) Jeakson has also come on in place of Edmund Lalrindika... East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live: We are back for the 2nd half! We are back fot the second-half! East Bengal has brought in Provat Lakra in place Chungnunga. Let's see what this change brings to the side. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (Half-Time) Kevin Sibille with a header from a corner and it should've been 1-0 by now!! He leapt above everyone and his perfectly struck header went above the bar! Had it been on target, the score-line would've read something else! It's half-time now and an exciting final 45 minutes reamins! Stay tuned. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (45+2) Almost a goal for EBFC!!! Unlucky! Naorem's swerving shot was expertly saved by Mirshad and on the follow-on, no one really manages to poke it into the box! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (45+2) 2 minutes have been added on for stoppages. Can either of the side get a goal before half-time? East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Updates: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (44th Min) East Bengal with a chance inside the box amidst the crowd!!! Bipin was looking to poke it into the goal but Mirshad came out at the right time and scrambled literally before finally grabbing the ball. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (42nd Min) Diamantakos with another header!!! East Bengal now slowly getting a hold of the game! The headed attempt once again just went off target. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (38th Min) East Bengal getting into the thick of action! Diamantakos gets a header inside the box, but it was way off target! East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (36th Min) DHFC are looking dangerous in quick transition play! They are literally making life difficult for EBFC! The Bangal Brigade need to pull up their socks and try to beat the DHFC crowd that has actually done a good job in keeping them out of bay. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (33rd Min) Yellow card for Lachungnunga! That means, if East Bengal qualify for the final, the EB defender will miss the summit clash! Ther are 5 more EB players, who are in jeopardy of missing the match. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live Updates: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (30 Min) 30 minutes into the game and it's even-stevens! Nothing to separate both the teams and in the last few minutes, DHFC look the more likely side to score. But EBFC as always are not behind and are creating as many chances as possible. EBFC vs DHFC Live Updates: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (26th Min) Another chance for DHFC from inside the box and Joby Justin skies it high!! For the last few minutes, it's the technical away side, who are dominating proceedings! East Bengal vs DHFC Live: EBFC 0-0 DHFC (23rd Min) Diamond Harbour hit the bar!!! Almost a goal for the minnows!! We are witnessing a very closely-contested semi-final tonight!! Expect more drama!!!

The Red and Gold brigade, however, are well aware that a single off-day could derail their ambitions. A Durand Cup title would not just break their long silverware drought - their last triumph came in 2004 - but also put them level with Mohun Bagan's tally of 17 wins in the competition. With Dimitrios Diamantakos rediscovering his sharp form by netting a brace against the Mariners, East Bengal look armed with the firepower to go all the way.

For Diamond Harbour FC, the semi-final is a golden opportunity to continue their fairy-tale journey. Founded only in 2020, the club has risen rapidly in Bengal football and is already leaving a mark at the national level. Their remarkable run in the tournament - ousting heavyweights like Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC - underlines their belief and resilience. Under the guidance of Kibu Vicuña, the I-League newcomers have shown maturity beyond their years, blending discipline with composure in pressure moments.

A win against East Bengal would not just be a monumental upset but also a statement that Diamond Harbour are here to stay among India's emerging football powers. For the players, the occasion is massive, and their mental strength will be as crucial as their tactical execution.

The stage is set for a gripping encounter: East Bengal's legacy and desperation for silverware versus Diamond Harbour's fearless ambition. In a city that lives and breathes football, this semi-final promises to be another chapter in Kolkata's storied football rivalry.