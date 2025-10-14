New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch NZ Women vs SL Women Match 15 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score, IFA Shield 2025: EBFC 2-0 NAM (43 Min) | PV Vishnu Doubles Lead Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 15:14 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

East Bengal vs Namdhari, IFA Shield 2025, Live Score & Updates: The historic IFA Shield 2025 is heating up as East Bengal prepare to take on Namdhari FC in what promises to be a thrilling virtual semifinal at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 14.

The stakes couldn't be higher - the winner of this encounter will secure a berth in the final, while even a draw will be enough for East Bengal to progress, thanks to their superior goal difference (+4) compared to Namdhari's (+3).

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

East Bengal vs Namdhari FC: EBFC 2-0 NAM (41st Min) GOOAAL!! East Bengal were knocking on the door once again and it had it coming! PV Vishnu doubles the lead just before half-time after a good link-up play from David and Bipin. East Bengal vs Namdhari FC Live: EBFC 1-0 NAM (37th Min) Great move from East Bengal! Saul laid out a brilliant through ball to Jay Gupta from the left and Jay made good space for him before laying it off to David, but David failed to reach on time as keeper Neeraj Kumar collects it comfortably. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score: EBFC 1-0 NAM (31st Min) Namdhari lead 52-48 as far as the possession is concerned, but it's East Bengal, who made it count. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score: EBFC 1-0 NAM (28th Min) East Bengal keep up the pressure game. It's a no-brainer that a 1-goal lead is never a comfortable advantage and the home side will look to get a second one to put Namdhari on the backfoot. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score: EBFC 1-0 NAM (19th Min) GOOAAL!! East Bengal break the deadlock! It's Mohammad Bin Rashid, the Palestinian midfielder, who scores a screamer! Miguel header's which came off the post, fell to Rashid and the CDM scores a worldie from just outside the box! Important lead for the home side. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score: EBFC 0-0 NAM (15th Min) Till now both the sides have a shot each on target. Even though, the Kolkata outfit should've done better with their opportunity. East Bengal vs Namdhari Updates: EBFC 0-0 NAM (11th Min) East Bengal clearly had the better chances so far. Every now and then, they are showing promise with good balls into the box. East Bengal vs Namdhari, IFA Shield Live: EBFC 0-0 NAM (8th Min) As far as the Namdhari players are concerned, Michael looks good on the left, but he is not getting much support from his teammates to generate anything. East Bengal vs Namdhari FC Live: EBFC 0-0 NAM (4th Min) Chance goes begging! Bipin's cross from the left caught Namdhari keeper off-guard as he just manages to clear it. But the loose ball fell to Miguel, who in turn failed to captialise on the volley from inside of the box and the ball then came straight to Rashid, who's first-time effort didn't make any difference. East Bengal vs Namdhari FC Live Updates, IFA Shield: EBFC 0-0 NAM (2nd Min) East Bengal showing signs of aggression early on in the game. They look composed but constantly pressing men forward to put Namdhari under pressure. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live: We Are Underway! We are underway at the Kishore Bharati! East Bengal need just a draw to qualify owing to their superior goal difference. East Bengal vs Namdhari FC Live Updates: NAM XI Namdhari Playing XI: Sehadjeep, Jaskaranpreet, Niraj, Lamine, Osei, Kamalpreet, Balkaran, Guilherme, Karandeep, Mattummal, Bhupinder. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live: EB Changes... Well, East Bengal are starting with David today, instead of Hamid Ahadad. It's an important match and coach Oscar Bruzon is experimenting a bit. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score: EBFC XI East Bengal Playing XI: Gill, Rakip, Kevin, Nunga, Jay, Rashid, Saul, Miguel, Vishnu, Bipin, David. East Bengal vs Namdhari, IFA Shield Live Updates: MATCH Preview A win guarantees a place in the final, but East Bengal need only a draw to advance, holding a +4 goal difference against Namdhari's +3. Both teams head into the contest with confidence - East Bengal crushed Sreenidi Deccan 4-0, while Namdhari sealed a 3-0 victory over the same side. The stage is perfectly set for a high-stakes battle for the top spot and a final berth. East Bengal vs Namdhari Live Score: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Namdhari!

Both teams have been in fine form in the group stage. East Bengal registered a dominant 4-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC, while Namdhari FC impressed with a 3-0 win against the same opponent. This sets up a tantalising battle for the top spot in the group, with the final ticket on the line.

The eventual group topper will face either Mohun Bagan Super Giant or United SC in the tournament final, scheduled for October 18. In Group B, both Mohun Bagan and United SC have already defeated Gokulam Kerala and will meet on Wednesday, October 15, to decide their finalist.

For East Bengal, this tournament holds special significance - they last lifted the IFA Shield trophy in 2012 and are now eyeing a return to glory. On the other hand, Namdhari FC, one of the rising sides in Indian football, will be eager to script history by reaching their maiden final.

Historically, Mohun Bagan remain the second-most successful team in the IFA Shield, having won 20 titles, with their last triumph coming in 2003.

With the current standings hinting at a possible East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan final, fans are buzzing with excitement at the thought of witnessing a Kolkata Derby in the 50th edition of the IFA Shield - a fitting tribute to India's oldest football rivalry and a grand celebration of Kolkata's football heritage.