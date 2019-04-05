Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hazard: Chelsea have won trophies, Spurs haven't

By Opta
Chelsea star Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

London, April 5: Eden Hazard has teased Tottenham over their lack of silverware as Chelsea hunt Mauricio Pochettino's side in the race for Champions League qualification.

Spurs opened their new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (April 3), ending a run of four defeats and a draw from their preceding five Premier League games.

Third place is still occupied by Spurs despite their slide but Arsenal and Chelsea are only a point behind, with Manchester United two further back after losing 2-1 at Wolves this week.

With six games to go - Arsenal have an extra match to play - all four clubs are also still involved in European competition as the run-in gathers pace.

And Hazard, a two-time Premier League champion with Chelsea, took the opportunity to fire a barb at Tottenham over failing to convert their undoubted development into trophies.

"I think Tottenham, for two or three years, have been one of the best teams in England," said Hazard, who has also won the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"That is for sure. I don't like that, to be fair – we are Chelsea, and it is a big derby against them – but we have to accept it.

"For the Premier League it is good: a new stadium, they have top players.

"But, in the end, you know at Chelsea we have won a lot of trophies, and they have not. So I hope this continues."

Chelsea's form has been patchy with the future of Maurizio Sarri in doubt, but Wednesday's 3-0 home defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion made it back-to-back Premier League wins for the Blues.

After Monday's game against West Ham at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea face trips to Liverpool and United in their next two away league fixtures, but Hazard is happy to be chasing a top-four finish.

"People are not talking about Chelsea for the top four and I like that," said the Belgium forward.

"We are quiet, in fifth or sixth, and then we can just be ready for the next game. We want to go game after game.

"We have hard matches coming up against Liverpool and Manchester United, but Chelsea is a top club.

"We like this challenge so we will go to these teams and try to win because, at the end, we want top four."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 2 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue