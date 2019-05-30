Chelsea star Hazard confirms exit amid Real Madrid links

Baku, May 30: Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his Chelsea exit after scoring twice in his side's 4-1 Europa League final defeat of Arsenal.
Hazard struck a double as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday (May 29) and said after the game: "I think it is a goodbye."
The Belgium attacker has long been linked with Real Madrid but indicated while he has made his decision there are further talks required between the clubs.
"We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final," he told BT Sport.
"I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know.