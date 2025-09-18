PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Football Eden Hazard Made Me a Chelsea Fan: Alejandro Garnacho Relishes New Chapter at Stamford Bridge

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

As the Premier League gears up again following the international break, Chelsea's high-profile signing Alejandro Garnacho has opened up about his journey to Stamford Bridge, his admiration for Eden Hazard, and his ambitions for the season ahead.

Speaking to JioHotstar, the Argentine winger reflected on his early connection with the club and what lies ahead in his new adventure.

For Garnacho, joining Chelsea from rivals Manchester United is more than just a transfer-it's a step he has dreamt of since childhood. "Joining this amazing club is an incredible feeling, and I am eager to start playing. This move is an important step for my career given the club's situation, and I'm hopeful it will go well," he said.

The 20-year-old revealed that his attachment to Chelsea goes back to his youth, when he first fell in love with football. "I used to watch the Premier League when I was young, and I supported Chelsea mainly because I liked Eden Hazard. But mostly, I just loved watching the kids play because I like football."

Hazard's influence, in fact, shaped Garnacho's game. "Eden Hazard has been a big reference for me because of how he plays and the fact we play in the same position," he admitted.

The young winger also spoke about his bond with teammate Enzo Fernandez, a familiar face from the Argentine national team. "I spoke with Enzo, who is a friend from the national team. I'm looking forward to being at Chelsea and working together."

Displaying confidence in his approach, Garnacho stressed that nerves never get the better of him. "I never feel nervous when I play. Sometimes I perform better, sometimes worse, but I don't experience nerves."

Having already tasted the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, Garnacho is keen to make the stadium his home. "I remember playing at Stamford Bridge and the atmosphere being incredible. The passionate support from the fans is amazing, and I really enjoyed playing there," he recalled.

With his eyes set firmly on silverware, the winger summed up his ambitions with clarity: "My ambition is to win trophies and give everything to fight for our objectives. It's an exciting challenge."