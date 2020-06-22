Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ederson apologised to Man City team-mate Garcia after horror clash

By Dom Farrell
Manchester Citys Ederson is famed for his aggressive goalkeeping style but admitted his collision with Eric Garcia did not go well
Manchester City's Ederson is famed for his aggressive goalkeeping style but admitted his collision with Eric Garcia "did not go well"

London, June 22: Ederson apologised to Manchester City team-mate Eric Garcia for the sickening on-field collision that left the teenage defender stricken and in need of a stretcher.

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson charged from his area to avert danger late on in City's 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with Garcia suffering what appeared to be considerable collateral damage.

The 19-year-old received lengthy treatment before being taken from the field wearing a neck brace.

Garcia was taken to hospital before being released on Thursday, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming he will now spend around 10 days on the sidelines, in line with Premier League concussion protocols.

Ederson is hopeful his young team-mate can make a speedy recovery as he prepares to face Burnley on Monday.

"I spoke to him and apologised to him for the moment," he said.

"It didn't go the way I wanted, obviously. I didn't want to clash with him.

"Unfortunately, it happened. Thank God, it was only a shock, nothing serious.

"He was [back at the training ground on Friday], he was fine. He didn't have trauma, only a cut."

While the closing stages were fraught with worries over Garcia's health, the start of the contest featured a poignant show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

All players took a knee – a now familiar sight since the Premier League's return to action – and Ederson is pleased to see such widespread support for a subject and a cause that is close to home.

"It's very important. My father is black, I have black relatives, and you can't discriminate against anyone because of the colour of their skin, their race or their religion," he said.

"We need to treat everybody the same way. It doesn't matter what the colour of your skin is. We need to treat everybody equally.

"Living with discrimination in the world in the 21st century is very complicated, it's difficult to accept and unfortunately, there are too many cases of racism happening.

"I hope with those gestures we can help to reduce the number of cases."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue