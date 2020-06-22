Ederson apologised to Man City team-mate Garcia after horror clash

London, June 22: Ederson apologised to Manchester City team-mate Eric Garcia for the sickening on-field collision that left the teenage defender stricken and in need of a stretcher.
Brazil goalkeeper Ederson charged from his area to avert danger late on in City's 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with Garcia suffering what appeared to be considerable collateral damage.
The 19-year-old received lengthy treatment before being taken from the field wearing a neck brace.
Garcia was taken to hospital before being released on Thursday, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming he will now spend around 10 days on the sidelines, in line with Premier League concussion protocols.
Ederson is hopeful his young team-mate can make a speedy recovery as he prepares to face Burnley on Monday.
"I spoke to him and apologised to him for the moment," he said.
"It didn't go the way I wanted, obviously. I didn't want to clash with him.
"Unfortunately, it happened. Thank God, it was only a shock, nothing serious.
"He was [back at the training ground on Friday], he was fine. He didn't have trauma, only a cut."
While the closing stages were fraught with worries over Garcia's health, the start of the contest featured a poignant show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
All players took a knee – a now familiar sight since the Premier League's return to action – and Ederson is pleased to see such widespread support for a subject and a cause that is close to home.
"It's very important. My father is black, I have black relatives, and you can't discriminate against anyone because of the colour of their skin, their race or their religion," he said.
"We need to treat everybody the same way. It doesn't matter what the colour of your skin is. We need to treat everybody equally.
"Living with discrimination in the world in the 21st century is very complicated, it's difficult to accept and unfortunately, there are too many cases of racism happening.
"I hope with those gestures we can help to reduce the number of cases."