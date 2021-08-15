Dzeko signs for Inter following Lukaku's departure to Chelsea

Milan, August 15: Edin Dzeko has joined Inter as the Serie A champions have moved quickly to replace Romelu Lukaku.
Inter sold Lukaku to Chelsea for a reported £97.5million (€115m) last week, and a deal was swiftly completed to bring in Dzeko from Roma.
The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Inter and, although the move was not officially announced until late on Saturday, he featured in a pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kiev.
Inter won the behind-closed-doors match 3-0, with Dzeko scoring and contributing to another goal.
"The sensations are good, I'm very happy. This is a great opportunity for me, I want to thank the management and the coach for their trust, because they think I can still make a difference," said Dzeko.
"I arrive at Inter, a great club, the Italian champions. In these six years in Serie A I have been able to see closely what Inter are and what they represent: now I can play with them and I am very happy."
Dzeko scored only seven Serie A goals in 27 appearances last term.
In total, he netted 77 times in Italy's top flight for Roma, topping the scoring charts in the 2016-17 season with 29 goals.
Simone Inzhagi's side were further boosted by the arrival of Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries, who signed a deal to 2025 after leaving PSG.
Genoa are Inter's first opponents of the 2021-22 Serie A season, which starts next weekend.