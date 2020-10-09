Mendy returns to Chelsea after suffering thigh injury

London, October 9: Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to the Premier League club after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with Senegal.
The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed on Thursday that Mendy has left the group following hospital tests on his right thigh.
Mendy will undergo further examinations once he is back in London.
Senegal are preparing for friendly matches against Morocco on Friday and Mauritania next Tuesday.
Mendy only completed a reported £22million (€24.2m) transfer to Chelsea from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in September.
He played in the 1-1 EFL Cup draw with Tottenham, in which the Blues lost the tie on penalties, before making his Premier League debut in the 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea resume their league campaign against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on October 17.