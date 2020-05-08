Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Camavinga welcomes Real Madrid links and says no agreement for Rennes stay

By Tom Webber

Madrid, May 8: Eduardo Camavinga welcomed links with a move to Real Madrid and denied he has an agreement in place to remain at Rennes next season.

France Under-21 international Camavinga enjoyed a breakout campaign with Rennes in 2019-20 and the 17-year-old is already believed to be a target for Madrid.

The midfielder made 25 Ligue 1 appearances before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rennes remained third in the standings and will consequently participate in the Champions League in 2020-21, but Camavinga would not guarantee he will be part of their campaign.

Asked if an agreement to stay at Rennes for next season had been reached, Camavinga told Ouest-France: "If an important agreement like that were found in mid-season, frankly, I would necessarily know.

"With my future, we will see at the end of the season."

On links to Madrid and other elite clubs, he added: "It's nice that big clubs like the one mentioned are interested in me, but I'm well in Rennes.

"We'll see what happens... My parents and my agents manage this."

More EDUARDO CAMAVINGA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga will not resume on June 20
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue