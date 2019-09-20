Football
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal: Saka punishes 10-man hosts

By Tom Webber
Bukayo Saka
After Dominik Kohr was sent off, Bukayo Saka cut loose with a goal and an assist to lead Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, September 20: Bukayo Saka put 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword as Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Making his second start for Arsenal, 18-year-old Saka opened his account for the club in the 85th minute and added an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two minutes later as a much-changed line-up bounced back from a second-half collapse against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The late flurry came after Dominik Kohr was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Saka, with Joe Willock having opened the scoring in an open encounter in Germany.

The trip to Frankfurt was expected to be Arsenal's toughest test in Group F – which also includes Standard Liege and Vitoria SC – but an impressive display ensured they will return to London with maximum points.

Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
