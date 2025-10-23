IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

Football Ekitike And Thiago Set To Clash As Liverpool Aims For Victory Against Brentford As Liverpool visits Brentford, the spotlight is on Hugo Ekitike and Igor Thiago. Liverpool seeks redemption after recent losses, while Brentford looks to build on their recent success.

Liverpool's recent Champions League triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt, with a 5-1 victory, has reignited their attacking prowess. Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai all found the net. This win came after manager Arne Slot's bold decision to bench Mohamed Salah. However, in the Premier League, Liverpool trails Arsenal by four points after eight games due to consecutive 2-1 losses.

The Reds face Brentford next at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford is buoyed by a recent 2-0 win against West Ham. Under Keith Andrews, they have lost only once in five home matches. Liverpool's challenge is compounded by their poor recent record in London, having lost their last four Premier League away games there.

According to Opta data, Liverpool is favoured to secure their first Premier League win in over a month. The supercomputer predicts a 54% chance of victory for them from 10,000 simulations. Brentford has a 23.5% chance of winning and a 22.6% probability of drawing. Liverpool's title hopes have dwindled to 15.8%, placing them behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Brentford's Igor Thiago has emerged as a key player this season despite missing much of last year due to injury. He has scored five goals so far, trailing only Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo in the league. Thiago's shooting accuracy stands at an impressive 69.3%, making him a significant threat.

Liverpool's defence remains vulnerable without regular goalkeeper Alisson, with Giorgi Mamardashvili stepping in. They haven't kept a clean sheet since early September. Meanwhile, Brentford boasts former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in midfield and has won two of their last three league matches.

Mohamed Salah was limited to a substitute role against Eintracht Frankfurt but might return to the starting lineup against Brentford due to Alexander Isak's groin injury. Salah's performance this season has been below his usual standards compared to last year.

Ekitike has been pivotal for Liverpool this season with six goals across all competitions and leads the team with a shot conversion rate of 23.1%. His versatility across the front line makes him an essential asset for Liverpool as they navigate injuries and form issues among other forwards.

Players to Watch

For Brentford, Michael Kayode stands out after creating seven chances against West Ham—six from open play—which accounts for 37% of his total chances created this season. His long throws could pose challenges for Liverpool’s defenders Van Dijk and Konate.

Cody Gakpo shares the title of joint-leading scorer for Liverpool in the Premier League alongside Ekitike with three goals each. Despite missing opportunities against Manchester United last week, Gakpo aims for better luck against Brentford.

Liverpool’s upcoming match against Brentford presents both challenges and opportunities as they seek to regain momentum in the Premier League while addressing defensive vulnerabilities and capitalising on their attacking strengths.