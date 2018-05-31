El Clasico in transfer market as Real Madrid, Barcelona fight for Miralem Pjanic

Bengaluru, May 31: There's an El Clasico happening in the transfer market as Champions League holders Real Madrid and La Liga champions Barcelona are said to be competing for the signature of Juventus' Miralem Pjanic.
According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to “go to war” for the signature of Pjanic. The Juventus midfielder is being linked with a move away from the Old Lady and towards one of the La Liga giants by various media outlets as well.
8 - Miralem Pjanic is the only central midfielder to have both scored 5+ goals and provided 5+ assists in Serie A this season. Midfielder. #OptaBestXI pic.twitter.com/XlV1pZbi3F— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 21, 2018
Pjanic arrived in Turin from AS Roma in 2016 for a reported €32 million and has been a vital player for the Black and White stripes. However, the Bosnian has not been a regular starter in the team, which hampers his future at the club. Pjanic has made 31 appearances in the Serie A, scoring five times and assisting eight times.
Pjanic was reported to have signed a contract extension last year but he's yet to commit himself. This has prompted both teams to go in for the midfielder. His current deal runs till 2021 and puts him in a release clause of €60 million.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid and Barcelona want Miralem Pjanic.— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) May 31, 2018
Juventus rate him at €70m.#RMFC #FCB pic.twitter.com/aXf71Ue2dO
The Champions League winners risk losing Mateo Kovacic this summer and would need a replacement for him at the defensive midfielder role. Barcelona, on the other hand, have already lost Andres Iniesta from the squad and need a valuable addition to the team. Miralem Pjanic seems to be a perfect fir for both the teams.
Life's certainties...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2018
Death, taxes and Miralem Pjanić free-kicks 👌
Keeper = rooted 🔥 pic.twitter.com/adn3zL0yHm
The recent Scudetto winner will have to make some decisions as even Manchester City are coming in to sign him. Reports from Tuttosport say that Manchester City have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign the Juventus star.
Pjanic will not be playing the World Cup in Russia as Bosnia finished third in the World Cup qualification UEFA Group H and failed to qualify for the World Cup final stages.
