Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Emery hints at Ozil recall for Wolves clash

By Tommy Doleman
Unai Emery, Mesut Ozil
Unai Emery hasn't ruled out the possibility of Mesut Ozil returning to the starting line-up for the clash with Wolves.

London, November 2: Unai Emery claims Mesut Ozil may earn a Premier League recall for Arsenal's home fixture with Wolves on Saturday.

Ozil impressed at Anfield during the week as the Gunners were eliminated on penalties by Liverpool after a thrilling 5-5 draw in the Carabao Cup.

The 31-year-old German has found chances hard to come by this season with just three appearances in total for Arsenal, having fallen out of favour under Emery.

PL Fixtures | Points Table

But given his performance midweek and an improved attitude in recent times, the Spaniard says a return to regular first-team action may not be far away.

"He is in the squad and I think he has the possibility to play," Emery told reporters.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday and told him what my plan with him was. When he's available, training well, consistent and positive he can help us a lot.

"Now I am seeing him positive and consistent. On Wednesday with his performance in Liverpool, I think this is what we want. I am helping him, supporting him, demanding of him and this is the Mesut (Ozil) I think everyone wants.

"He has big experience. When you talk about players who are ready to play under high pressure, one is Mesut Ozil.

Ozil may come into contention to replace Granit Xhaka after Emery confirmed Arsenal's captain will not feature this weekend.

More MESUT OZIL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue