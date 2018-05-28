Emery hoping to sign up Sevilla's Sergio Rico

Bengaluru, May 28: New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reportedly approached Sevilla about the availability of goalkeeper Sergio Rico. Arsenal have been facing goalkeeping issues over the last couple of seasons.
First choice Petr Cech has been guarding the goals in most of the matches whereas backup David Ospina was given chance in cup ties. However, both have failed to grab the limelight in their given opportunities. Gunners have conceded the most number of goals among the top six sides in the league and Cech himself had been wrong in many of these.
The 35-year-old Petr Cech has been one of the legends of the game and certainly one of the best Premier League goalkeepers of all time, however, the veteran keeper seemed to have lost his Midas touch for the last two seasons. On the other hand, with Ospina's future also hanging in the balance, Emery now has reportedly asked the board to land him a new keeper.
Earlier reports suggested that the North London side are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen's German keeper Bernd Leno with discussions on an advanced stage. But now reports in Spain say new Gunners boss Unai Emery wants Sevilla keeper Rico instead whom he managed at Sevilla.
Rico has been a steady performer for Sevilla over the years and was handed his senior debut in 2014 by Emery during his stint at the club. However, the Spanish keeper who has one cap to his name lost his place last season to Sevilla's backup choice David Soria during the last couple of months.
Rico has not appeared for his side since March as Soria played in all of Sevilla's final eight games. Therefore, with his Sevilla future uncertain, the keeper could now well jump the ship in coming months to face a new challenge. Moreover, with Cech constantly turning error-prone and Ospina failing to grab a spot, the 24-year-old shot stopper undoubtedly could prove to be an upgrade over the duo.
Rico has a contract with Sevilla until 2021 and could be available for just around £14m. He has made 40 appearances this season, keeping 13 clean sheets.
