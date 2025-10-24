Football Unai Emery Reflects On Aston Villa's Disappointing European Away Loss To Go Ahead Eagles Aston Villa faced a disappointing defeat against Go Ahead Eagles in Europe. Unai Emery discussed missed penalties and the challenges of away matches, emphasising the need for improvement ahead of their next game. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 13:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa's manager, Unai Emery, expressed no surprise at their defeat to Go Ahead Eagles, marking another unsuccessful European away game under his leadership. Despite Evann Guessand scoring early for Villa, the Eredivisie team equalised through Mathis Suray before Mats Deijl secured their lead. Villa missed a late penalty, with Emiliano Buendia sending it over the bar. This loss ended Villa's nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Emery acknowledged the challenges of European away games, noting that Villa often struggles in such matches. He stated, "And today showed us how difficult it is to play in Europe, to play away." Emery emphasised the unpredictable nature of football, where dominance doesn't always guarantee victory. He added that despite having more chances than their opponents, they still lost.

Villa's recent form had been impressive, with a five-game winning streak leading up to this match. However, this was only the second time in three seasons that they scored first in a major European game and lost. The previous instance was against Paris Saint-Germain last season. Emery reflected on these experiences as part of football's unpredictability.

Villa's penalty-taking issues persisted as Buendia missed a crucial spot-kick. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, they have failed to convert four out of five penalties in major European competitions. Emery commented on Buendia's miss: "Today the responsibility was for Buendia... but he missed." He stressed the importance of being clinical and responsible with penalty decisions.

In the past year, Villa has struggled with penalties, missing six in total. Ollie Watkins missed against Bologna earlier this season, and they also lost a shootout to Brentford in the EFL Cup last month. Emery mentioned other potential penalty takers like Jadon Sancho and John McGinn but reiterated Buendia's role for this match.

Focus Shifts to Premier League

With Manchester City next on their schedule, Emery emphasised the need for Villa to regain their form quickly. He stated: "We keep going forward, thinking about Manchester City at home on Sunday." Despite breaking their good form with this loss, Emery remains focused on building the team and preparing for upcoming challenges.

Emery highlighted the importance of learning from each match tactically and individually. He aims to manage games better over 90 minutes while maintaining a forward-thinking approach. The team's resilience will be tested as they aim to bounce back against strong Premier League opponents like Manchester City.

The defeat serves as a reminder of football's unpredictability and the challenges faced by teams competing in Europe. As Aston Villa looks ahead to domestic fixtures, they must address their penalty issues and maintain focus on improving performance both individually and collectively.