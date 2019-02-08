Emiliano Sala body identified, police confirm

London, February 8: Dorset Police has confirmed the body recovered from a plane wreckage in the English Channel is that of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.
The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed on Wednesday (February 6) that a victim had been passed to the Dorset Coroner, having been recovered with the help of specialist contractors.
The Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared with Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on board on January 21, with the 28-year-old en route to Cardiff having completed a club-record transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes.
A police statement issued late on Thursday (February 7) read: "The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.
"The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
"HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police."
An initial search and rescue effort was called off by Guernsey Police after three days on January 24.
Guernsey harbourmaster Captain David Barker called their chances of survival "extremely remote", but a number of high-profile football figures and members of the public answered the family's calls to fund a private search operation.
The plane was located on the seabed off Guernsey on Sunday (February 3) using a remotely operated vehicle, during which time a body was found amid what remained of the light aircraft.
A recovery operation was then launched following consultation with the families of Sala and Ibbotson, and the police.