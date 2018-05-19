Emre Can to Juventus announcement to be made after Liverpool's Champions League final

Bengaluru, May 19: Liverpool’s star midfielder Emre Can is all set to join Serie A giants Juventus in this summer transfer window. Can's contract will expire at the end of the season and the player is not interested to sign an extension with the Reds after this term.
The 24-year-old German spent the last two months on the sidelines due to a back injury. He was also excluded from the German national squad for next month's FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Emre Can was in Germany while the rest of the team said their thank you & goodbye’s at Anfield. Injured or not you can appreciate the fans for their support throughout the season. Now he’s not included in Germany’s provisional squad for the World Cup.— - 🇺🇦 (@AnfieldRd96) May 15, 2018
Handled it very badly imo.
Although Juventus have previously shown their interest in signing the young midfielder in the last few transfer windows, the move may finally happen when the transfer window opens up in June. Can will reportedly sign a five-year contract with Juventus and try his luck in Italy. The deal will be finalised in the next few days, while the official announcement will probably be made after the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final on May 26.
Can has made 26 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. He has scored three goals and provided four assists for Liverpool in these matches.
BREAKING: Emre Can is close to completing his move to Juventus. He will earn approximately €5M per season. (@FabrizioRomano)— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 11, 2018
Liverpool are not ready to meet the demands of Can, who seeks more playing time and an increase in wages in his new contract. Liverpool have signed Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and the 23-year-old playing style is similar to Can's.
Jurgen Klopp and Co are hoping that Keita will adjust himself quickly to the physicality of the Premier League and will be able to give his best for the Reds.
His passing accuracy is certainly better than most of the midfielders in the Premier League. His ability to control the ball plays a key role in the performance of the side. He can also be deployed in a more defensive role for the sake of his team as well.
With these qualities, Can can be a really good addition for any top European club at the moment. The Juventus club management are desperate to finalize the deal as soon as possible to avoid Can being poached by rival clubs. Juventus, after all, need a good central midfielder who can hold the ball and initiate the attacking moves for the side, the role that Paul Pogba used to do for them before he moved to Manchester United.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.