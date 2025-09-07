England vs Andorra Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Football England's Lack Of Focus And Concentration Criticised By Tuchel Following Win Over Andorra Thomas Tuchel expressed concerns over England's focus during their 2-0 victory against Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite the win, he highlighted missed opportunities and a need for improvement ahead of their next match. Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Thomas Tuchel expressed concerns over England's performance despite their 2-0 victory against Andorra in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. The match saw an own goal by Andorra's Christian Garcia and a header from Declan Rice, securing England's fourth consecutive win in the qualifiers. However, the team's lacklustre display, with only seven shots on target despite 83% possession, drew criticism.

England remains unbeaten in their last 35 World Cup qualifiers, with 27 wins and eight draws. Their last defeat was against Ukraine in October 2009. The team is set to face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday, aiming to extend this impressive streak further.

Reflecting on the match, Tuchel acknowledged moments of lost focus and concentration. "The energy was right, the quality was there, and we should have scored more," he stated. He noted that after the first goal, there were 10 to 15 minutes of unnecessary ball losses but praised the team's recovery in the second half.

Declan Rice played a crucial role alongside debutant Elliot Anderson in midfield. Rice scored his first goal of the campaign and England's eighth overall. He emphasised the importance of winning despite challenges faced against teams employing defensive strategies.

"The most important thing was a win," Rice commented. He highlighted difficulties encountered due to opponents' defensive setups but remained optimistic about future matches. "Expectations of everyone is to score five or six, I'd imagine," he added.

Looking Ahead to Serbia

Tuchel stressed the significance of maintaining focus as they prepare for Serbia. "We will learn a lot from next Tuesday night," he said. The upcoming match is seen as crucial for England's qualification hopes, offering a chance to make significant progress.

Rice shared insights into his attacking mindset: "I've been attacking the box really well and missed two opportunities in the first half." His persistence paid off when he scored a well-timed header after arriving at the right spot.

The competition remains intense with the World Cup approaching at season's end. Both Tuchel and Rice are determined to continue their successful run and secure qualification for England.