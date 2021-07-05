England’s previous semi-final results at major tournaments

Bengaluru, July 5: Since winning the World Cup in 1966, England have enjoyed a lot of success and unforgettable memories on the football ground.
However, the Three Lions are yet to land any major silverware. But they have gotten another shot this year to change that after reaching the Semi-final of Europan Championship 2020. Gareth Southgate's men thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals to reach the last four of a major tournament. It is the sixth time they feature in a semi-final of a major tournament.
The English fans may not have good memories of most of the semi encounters but here we have taken a look at all those:
England 2 Portugal 1 - 1966 World Cup semi-final
Only once England have surpassed the opponents in their history at this stage, eventually winning it in the final. Portugal have had a 100 per cent record in the tournament with star striker Eusebio on fire with seven goals. But their dream run was ended by Bobby Charlton who scored a brace in the semi-final to guide England to their first-ever world cup final.
England 0-1 Yugoslavia - 1968 European Championship semi-final
England have a had success of reaching the consecutive semi-final in this edition of Euro although only four teams participated in it. But Yugoslavia denied the Three Lions of holding both World and European crowns.
West Germany 1 England 1 (West Germany won 4-3 on pens) - 1990 World Cup semi-final
England had a memorable tournament and were unbeaten till the semis. Bobby Robson's men got pretty close to reaching the final but lost the game after Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle missed penalties in the shoot-out.
Germany 1 England 1 (Germany won 6-5 penalties) - 1996 European Championship semi-final
England suffered another heartbreak in a shootout and that too against the same opponent. Alan Shearer and Stefan Kuntz scored goals for their respective team. The match then went to extra time but in sudden death, current England coach Southgate's strike was saved that saw them exit the tournament.
Croatia 2-1 England - 2018 World Cup semi-final
Southgate led the side to their first major semi-final in 22 years and presented fans hope after Trippier's early freekick. However, Ivan Perisic's equaliser and Mario Mandzukic's extra-time goal ended their journey.