Football England Secures World Cup Qualification With 5-0 Victory Over Latvia Under Thomas Tuchel England has qualified for the World Cup after defeating Latvia 5-0, celebrating a significant achievement under coach Thomas Tuchel. The team remains unbeaten in this qualifying cycle. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 4:10 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England have achieved their goal of qualifying for the World Cup, marking a significant moment for Thomas Tuchel. On Tuesday, they defeated Latvia 5-0, continuing their perfect run in this qualifying series with six consecutive wins. Under Tuchel's leadership, the team has not conceded a single competitive goal. This victory in Riga ensures England's participation in next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Harry Kane scored twice, while Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze also found the net. Additionally, Maksims Tonisevs contributed with an own goal. Tuchel faced initial criticism after a disappointing start marked by a 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal in June. However, England have since scored 14 goals in their last four matches.

This marks England's eighth consecutive World Cup qualification, and Tuchel is optimistic about how they achieved it. "We had six matches, and we won all six and we didn't concede a goal," he told reporters. "It's a special moment. We stepped up in the last two camps." Speaking to ITV Sport, Tuchel added: "Brilliant, brilliant... such a good mood in the dressing room."

Tuchel expressed pride in his team's performance and attitude. "It feels very different because this is our dream to go to the World Cup and we made it," he said. "We are dominant in games; we are hungry. We have a lot of ball wins in the opponent's half. It is good. We are on our way."

With qualification secured, England will face Serbia and Albania in November without pressure. However, Tuchel indicated he might not make significant changes to his squad selection for these matches. "Now we know we're qualified; I'm not sure if this changes anything in the nomination process," he said.

The atmosphere within the team is positive as they look forward to future challenges. "[Kane] just gave a speech where he said everyone will be ready to keep this going in November and no one will take this for granted," Tuchel shared.

Tuchel emphasised maintaining competitiveness despite having secured qualification already. "Maybe it will give us the chance to try stuff," he noted, "but we will stay competitive and we want to win both matches." He stressed that continuing their momentum is crucial for both themselves and their supporters.

The coach praised his players' dedication and teamwork: "The guys train on a high level and the group is a very good group; it is a pleasure to coach them." He believes that step by step they are progressing towards their goals.