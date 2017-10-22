England U-17 star Jadon Sancho makes history with Borussia Dortmund

Bengaluru, October 22: England Under 17 World Cup star Jadon Sancho made history with Dortmund on Saturday (October 21) as he became the first-ever Englishman to represent the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
The Promising former Manchester City youngster made a move to Bundesliga side for a reported €7million on the final day of this summer transfer window declining offers from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Since his arrival, Sancho started to show his worth in the Dortmund reserve side and also impressed everyone with his display in UEFA Youth League win over Real Madrid last month. The attacking midfielder was on the verge of getting a call up by manager Bosz in the first team after his impressive performance just when he left the squad for the Under 17 World Cup in India.
Dortmund allowed the star player only for the group stage match in the FIFA tournament however, the youngsters also showed his worth in the limited matches over there and single-handedly took England to the next stage of the tournament where he scored three goals in three matches and provided three assists also.
After his return, the youngster was named in yesterday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt and the Englishman made his debut in the game when he was fired into the action with just six minutes to go. The youngster almost sealed all the three points for Dortmund with an effort however his shot was saved by opponent keeper Lukas Hradecky as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Dortmund are still at the top of the league table, ahead of Bayern with goal difference, however, the German team's last two weeks have not gone down well as the Yellow and Black army lost to RB Leipzig last week and then secured two consecutive draws, one at Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League in midweek and one again today.