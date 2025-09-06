US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

Football England vs Andorra Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?



England vs Andorra Live Streaming: England resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday, this time hosting Andorra at Villa Park. The shift from Wembley comes as a result of Coldplay's concert in London, forcing the Three Lions to relocate to Birmingham.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager for a more convincing display than in June's reverse fixture, when England laboured to a narrow 1-0 win. That performance drew criticism, particularly as it was followed by a disappointing friendly defeat to Senegal.

Tuchel's side remain perfect in qualifying with three wins from three in Group K, though their performances have yet to truly inspire. Saturday's clash against an Andorra team that has lost all four of its matches without scoring offers an opportunity to raise the level. England, however, will be without several key players, including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, and Levi Colwill. While their absence may not hurt against Andorra, it could be felt more keenly in Tuesday's tougher test away to Serbia.

Surprisingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the squad after a mixed start at Real Madrid, with Tottenham full-back Djed Spence receiving his first senior call-up following an impressive run of form. Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has also been rewarded with a maiden England selection and could feature at some stage.

Captain Harry Kane leads the line, while Marcus Rashford returns after sealing a loan move to Barcelona in the summer. Midfielder Adam Wharton has withdrawn through injury, replaced by Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Jarell Quansah has been added as late cover.

As for Andorra, they are expected to stick with the defensive unit that restricted England to a single goal in June, with goalkeeper Iker Álvarez once again crucial after making nine saves in that meeting. Veteran campaigners Marc Vales and 43-year-old skipper Marc Pujol are both available, while forward Ricard Fernández will carry the hopes of finally ending Andorra's year-long drought for a competitive goal.

England vs Andorra Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match on TV and Online in India?

The England vs Andorra match will be live streamed via Sony liv app and website and on the Sony Sports Network on TV from 9:30 pm IST on Saturday (September 6).