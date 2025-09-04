Yuvraj Singh Urges Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to Take Up Golf for Balance and Longevity

Slovakia vs Germany Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Bulgaria vs Spain Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Football England Aims For Victory Against Andorra In World Cup Qualifying Match At Villa Park England prepares to face Andorra in a crucial World Cup qualifying match at Villa Park. With Thomas Tuchel seeking to improve team performance, key players like Elliot Anderson and Ollie Watkins are set to make an impact. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's journey under Thomas Tuchel has been a mixed bag. Despite securing maximum points in their World Cup qualification group, a 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal in June drew criticism. As they prepare to face Andorra and Serbia, the focus is on improving performances. The match against Andorra at Villa Park marks England's return there since a goalless draw with the Netherlands in 2005.

The Opta supercomputer predicts a dominant performance from England against Andorra. England have won all seven encounters without conceding. Andorra, having won just one of their last 27 matches, are given a slim chance of victory. Their struggles are evident as they have failed to score in their last 14 competitive matches.

In World Cup qualifiers, England have been formidable, remaining unbeaten in 34 games since 2009. At home, they haven't lost in 30 matches since a defeat to Germany in 2000. This strong record suggests that England are well-positioned to secure their spot for next year's tournament in North America.

Elliot Anderson is emerging as a potential partner for Declan Rice in midfield. After switching allegiance from Scotland, Anderson impressed with Nottingham Forest last season. His stats highlight his all-round abilities, making him a contender for Saturday's game. Injuries have opened doors for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Morgan Rogers to make an impact.

Loftus-Cheek aims to make up for lost time after missing major tournaments due to injuries. He has shown promise with AC Milan this season and hopes to contribute significantly if given the chance against Andorra.

Andorra's Defensive Approach

Andorra will likely adopt a defensive strategy against England, hoping to frustrate them as they did in June when England managed only a narrow 1-0 win. With limited attacking options, Andorra rely heavily on their defence to withstand pressure from stronger teams like England.

Iker Alvarez will be crucial for Andorra between the posts. He has been busy during qualifiers, making numerous saves despite conceding several goals. His performance will be vital if Andorra hope to keep the scoreline respectable.

Key Players to Watch

Ollie Watkins could play a significant role for England if Harry Kane's minutes are managed ahead of the Serbia match. Watkins is eager to impress at his home ground after missing previous international windows due to injury. Meanwhile, Iker Alvarez will be pivotal for Andorra as he faces an expected barrage of shots from England's attackers.

As England aim for another victory in their qualification campaign, Tuchel seeks not just wins but convincing performances that can boost confidence ahead of next year's tournament challenges.